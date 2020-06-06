The iconic St. Basil's Cathedral (R) looms in the background while visitors wearing protective face masks browse bookshelves as they attend the annual Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Visitors wearing protective face masks browse through tomes as they attend the annual Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A visitor wearing a protective face mask and a plastic face shield attends the annual Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Cleaners wear full hazmat suits as they carry disinfectant liquid for sanitary use at the Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A cleaner wearing a full hazmat suits sprays disinfectant liquid on bookshelves at the Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV