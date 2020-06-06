Moscow's Red Square came alive on Saturday with the opening of its annual book fair which this year unfolded under the coronavirus lockdown amid strict security measures.
The iconic St. Basil's Cathedral (R) looms in the background while visitors wearing protective face masks browse bookshelves as they attend the annual Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Visitors wearing protective face masks browse through tomes as they attend the annual Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A visitor wearing a protective face mask and a plastic face shield attends the annual Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Cleaners wear full hazmat suits as they carry disinfectant liquid for sanitary use at the Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A cleaner wearing a full hazmat suits sprays disinfectant liquid on bookshelves at the Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Newly-weds in their wedding garb wear protective face masks as they walk on the Red Square during the annual Red Square Book Fair in Moscow, Russia, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Moscow's Red Square came alive on Saturday with the opening of its annual book fair which this year unfolded under the coronavirus lockdown amid strict security measures.