Russia is preparing to adopt retaliatory measures in response to the United Kingdom's decision to expel 23 diplomats after holding Moscow culpable for a nerve agent attack against a former double agent, the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Wednesday that Russia was definitely behind the attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who both remain in critical condition, in Salisbury on Mar. 4 and that in response the UK would be expelling 23 diplomats identified as undisclosed intelligence officers and would study adopting fresh anti-espionage legislation.