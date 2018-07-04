Henrique Meirelles, who seeks to be the presidential candidate of the governing Brazilian Democratic Movement party, speaks during a business summit organized by the National Industrial Confederation (CNI), Brasilia, Brazil, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

The controversial policies put in place by Brazilian President Michel Temer were backed here Wednesday by several candidates for October's presidential election, considered to be one of the most uncertain elections in Brazil's history.

Even though Temer's approval rate is barely 4 percent, candidates Geraldo Alckmin, Marina Silva, Jair Bolsonaro and Alvaro Dias announced that they supported - with some nuances - the president's policies while speaking at a business summit focusing on the elections.