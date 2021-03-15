Most of Italy under lockdown again as cases surge

Rome (Italy), 15/03/2021.- Italian Carabinieri carry out checks during the coronavirus emergency close to Colosseum, Rome, Italy, 15 March 2021. New restrictions came into effect from midnight 15 March as most of Italy will be a red zone in Italy's tier system due to a sharp rise in numbers of infections with the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Roma (Italy), 15/03/2021.- Daily life after the new coronavirus measures come in force in Rome, Italy, 15 March 2021. Italy imposed a new lockdown in most regions amid a sharp rise in Coronavirus cases. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI