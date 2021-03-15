Almost a year after the first nationwide coronavirus shutdown was announced in Italy, most of the country is again under strict lockdown from Monday until at least April 7, after Easter.
Most of Italy under lockdown again as cases surge
Rome (Italy), 15/03/2021.- Italian Carabinieri carry out checks during the coronavirus emergency close to Colosseum, Rome, Italy, 15 March 2021. New restrictions came into effect from midnight 15 March as most of Italy will be a red zone in Italy's tier system due to a sharp rise in numbers of infections with the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
Roma (Italy), 15/03/2021.- Daily life after the new coronavirus measures come in force in Rome, Italy, 15 March 2021. Italy imposed a new lockdown in most regions amid a sharp rise in Coronavirus cases. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ANGELO CARCONI
Rome (Italy), 15/03/2021.- Italian Carabinieri carry out checks during the coronavirus emergency close to Colosseum, Rome, Italy, 15 March 2021. New restrictions came into effect from midnight 15 March as most of Italy will be a red zone in Italy's tier system due to a sharp rise in numbers of infections with the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease. (Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI
