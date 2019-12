US President Donald J. Trump makes remarks as he and First lady Melania Trump welcome President Jimmy Morales and Mrs. Hilda Patricia Marroquín Argueta de Morales of the Republic of Guatemala to the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Ron Sachs / POOL

Marchers pause outside the Ronald Reagan Federal Building during a 60-mile walking pilgrimage to Los Angeles in solidarity with migrants in Santa Ana, California, USA, 05 September 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A Guatemalan mother of eight has been given asylum in the United States as a domestic abuse victim, despite efforts by president Donald Trump to reduce protection given to migrants mistreated by their partners.

Julia Margarita Tomas, 34, managed to prove her life would be in danger if she returned to her country after repeated death threats from her husband.