A woman holds a stuffed toy and has a black heart attached to her coat while joining the 'Mothers' anger march' for the release of female political prisoners, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

People have black hearts attached to their coats as they join the 'Mothers' anger march' for the release of female political prisoners, in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Thousands of people on Sunday took to the streets of the Russian capital demanding the liberation of political prisoners at the unauthorized 'mothers' anger march' in response to the imprisonment of a female activist who was deprived of seeing her daughter when she was dying in a hospital.

The protest was triggered by the imprisonment of two female activists: Anastasia Shevchenko and Liya Milushkina, who face criminal charges under the new undesirable organizations law, which penalizes the affiliation to organizations deemed a threat by the Russian government, and due to their membership to 'Open Russia,' an initiative that advocates for human rights and democratic values in the country.