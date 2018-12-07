A person attaches a banner to a fence during the 38th 'march of resistance' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 06 December 2018. During the 'march of resistance' participants demanded the recognition of their struggle during the last military dictatorship (1976-1983 ). EPA-EFE/RODRIGO GARCIA

People hold a banner during their 38th 'march of resistance' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 06 December 2018. During the 'march of resistance' participants demanded the recognition of their struggle during the last military dictatorship (1976-1983 ). EPA-EFE/RODRIGO GARCIA

People hold a banner during their 38th 'march of resistance' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 06 December 2018. During the 'march of resistance' participants demanded the recognition of their struggle during the last military dictatorship (1976-1983 ). EPA-EFE/RODRIGO GARCIA

The emblematic mothers and grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo on Thursday celebrated the 38th edition of their "march of resistance", commemorating their struggle for human rights, which started after the disappearances of their children and grandchildren during the last Argentine military dictatorship (1976-1983).

"Despite the canes and wheelchairs, the crazy women (as the military called them), we are still standing, and we are going to continue, we are not alone anymore," 88-year-old Taty Almeida said, a member of the founding group of mothers, one of the two factions into which the organization was divided in the mid-1980s.