As true brave mothers, thousands of women travel with their children in the migrant caravan that seeks to cross Mexico to reach the United States in an exhausting journey and with numerous dangers to fulfill a dream: to give their children a better future.
"There is no work in Honduras, and I am a single mother. I have two children to fight for and for this reason I am going up (to the US). If God permits, we will go as far as God wants," 28-year-old mother Linda Polanco told EFE on Monday. Polanco is one of the more than 7,100 people that make up this massive contingent that started on Oct. 13 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.