Honduran migrants cross the Suchiate River, which separates Guatemala from Mexico, as others look from the bridge, 20 October 2018. A caravan of thousands of migrants from Honduras is crossing into Mexican territory. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Dozens of Honduran migrants cross on foot and boats the Suchiate River, which separates Guatemala from Mexico, 20 October 2018. The people, continued with the caravan over the water, due to the desperation that reigns in the environment because the Mexican police have only allowed small groups to pass into their territory. Some 3,000 people slept Friday night on the bridge of this river and they hoped to cross this Saturday into Mexico. EPA-EFE/MARIA DE LA LUZ ASCENCIO

Honduran migrants remain on the Rodolfo Robles international bridge, which crosses the Suchiate River, which links Mexico with Guatemala, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, 22 October 2018. Hundreds of Honduran migrants wait at the international bridge Rodolfo Robles to cross the border from Guatemala to Mexico, as they did on Friday thousands more Central Americans who already travel in a caravan to Mexican territory towards the United States. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

Hundreds of Honduran migrants remain stranded on one of the bridges that crosses the Suchiate River, the natural border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, 19 October 2018. Thousands of migrants from Honduras pushed their way through the police cordon in Tecun Uman, a border point between Mexico and Guatemala, and crossed into Mexican territory. EPA-EFE/EDWIN BERCIAN

As true brave mothers, thousands of women travel with their children in the migrant caravan that seeks to cross Mexico to reach the United States in an exhausting journey and with numerous dangers to fulfill a dream: to give their children a better future.

"There is no work in Honduras, and I am a single mother. I have two children to fight for and for this reason I am going up (to the US). If God permits, we will go as far as God wants," 28-year-old mother Linda Polanco told EFE on Monday. Polanco is one of the more than 7,100 people that make up this massive contingent that started on Oct. 13 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.