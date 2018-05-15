Mothers and relatives of some of the more than 50 young people killed over the last 28 days of social unrest in Nicaragua protest before the Public Ministry in Managua, Nicaragua, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco Blanco

Mothers and relatives of some of the more than 50 young people killed over the last 28 days of social unrest in Nicaragua on Tuesday charged that the Attorney General's Office is hiding information from them about the cases and demanded transparency and independent judicial procedures.

Stationing themselves before the Public Ministry with a sign reading "Mothers of April Movement. No more murders! No more massacres! We demand Justice!" about 10 mothers vocally lobbied for justice for their dead children, shouting "They are not murders, they're assassinations."