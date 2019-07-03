A doctor and a nurse prepare a motorcycle ambulance to go out to treat patients, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, July 3, 2019. EFE/Khang Nguon

Several Vietnamese hospitals have launched a motorcycle ambulance system to act as a medical advance team providing first aid to accident victims as the fully-equipped vehicles attempt to make their way through the inevitable traffic jams plaguing the country’s main cities.

At the District 2 hospital in Ho Chi Minh City – the Southeast Asian nation’s most populous metropolis – Dr Nguyen Tieu Dong and a nurse attend to emergencies by riding one of the three specially-equipped motorbikes the center has had at its disposal since the service was launched in January.