Moto-taxi drivers stage protest outside Grab Thailand offices

Thai motorcycle taxi drivers gather for a protest near the building which houses the offices of Grab Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai police officers keep watch as motorcycle taxi drivers gather for a protest near the building which houses the offices of Grab Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK