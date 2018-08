Filipino villagers receive boxes of goods from a motorcycle rider during a relief operation in the flood-hit city of Marikina, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Filipino motorcycle rider woman hands over a box of goods during a relief operation in the flood-hit city of Marikina, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino motorcycle riders maneuver along a muded road as they travel to a relief operation in the flood-hit city of Marikina, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino motorcycle riders maneuver as they travel to a relief operation in the flood-hit city of Marikina, east of Manila, Philippines, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A convoy of Filipino motorcycle riders reached the flood-hit city of Marikina, east of Manila, on Sunday to deliver relief.

Filipino villagers, including women and children, had queued up to receive the boxes of goods from the riders who navigated water-logged, muddy roads to reach the settlements, an efe-epa journalist reported from the ground.