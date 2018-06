Sam Fox, a wildlife biologist with the Save The Tasmanian Devil Program, stands at the side of a highway with a sign asking drivers to slow down near York Town, Tasmania, Australia, Apr. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06823174

A truck speeds over a previously hit and killed dead wallaby near Hillwood, Tasmania, Australia, Apr. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

A volunteer wildlife rescuer checks the pouch of a dead wallaby hit by a car and found on the side of the road to find a young 'pinky' in the pouch, a furless joey, near Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, Mar. 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

Strawberry, a young roadkill orphan pademelon (small wallaby) joey is fed a bottle by volunteer wildlife carer Oma Rodger, in Kindred, Tasmania, Australia, Dec. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

Wildlife carer Oma Rodger releases Una, a young roadkill orphan pademelon wallaby back into the wild, after rearing her to back health, at Kindred, Tasmania, Australia, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

A road sign warning of wildlife and setting a dusk to dawn speed limit near Miena, Tasmania, Apr. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

A large pile of dead roadkill on the side of a road as a car passes, near Beaconsfield, Tasmania, Australia, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/BARBARA WALTON

Motorists pose grave threat to native animals in Australian state of Tasmania

Visitors to Australia's southern island state of Tasmania on Wednesday would easily see the killed and maimed animals that litter the roadsides.

The roadkill - small broken bodies of mashed fur, blood and bone stain the sides of highways crossing the otherwise beautiful, thickly-forested island.