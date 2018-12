Mount Agung volcano spews hot volcanic ash into the air as seen from Kubu Village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Jun 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

Mount Agung volcano spewing hot volcanic ash as seen from Kubu Village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Jul 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MADE NAGI

Mount Agung on the Indonesian island of Bali on Sunday spewed clouds of smoke and ash that fell on the villages nearby.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on social media that the eruption was a small and asked people to stay calm.