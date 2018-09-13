Dignitaries attend the state funeral for the late Kofi Annan at the Accra International Conference centre, Ghana, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reading tribute at the burial Service for the late Kofi Annan, during a state funeral at the Accra International Conference centre, Ghana, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

Dignitaries sit before the coffin of the late Kofi Annan, during a state funeral at the Accra International Conference centre, Ghana, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

World leaders on Thursday bid farewell to former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan during a memorial service in his home country of Ghana, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.

Among those invited to the state funeral of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate at the International Conference Centre in the Ghanaian capital of Accra were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, senior government and military officials, as well as dignitaries from across the world.