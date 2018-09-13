World leaders on Thursday bid farewell to former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan during a memorial service in his home country of Ghana, as documented by an epa-efe journalist.
Among those invited to the state funeral of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate at the International Conference Centre in the Ghanaian capital of Accra were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo, senior government and military officials, as well as dignitaries from across the world.