Marisol Tapia (R), mother of the boy Brandon Giovanny, who died in the collapse of Metro Line 12, hugs a relative during the wake of her young son, at her home in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Family and friends say goodbye to Brandon Giovanny, the boy who died in the collapse of the Metro car, in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez

A 13-year-old boy who died in the collapse of the Mexico City metro overpass was farewelled by family and friends in an emotional funeral on Wednesday.

The wake took place inside the family home in the south of the capital, where the small white coffin was displayed along with white flowers and a photo of a smiling Giovanny. EFE