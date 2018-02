Movement For Democratic Change (MDC T) supporters gather to bid farewell to their late party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, at the Freedom Square in Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Movement For Democratic Change (MDC T) supporters surround the hearse carrying the casket of Morgan Tsvangirai, at the Freedom Square in Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Movement For Democratic Change (MDC T) supporters gather to pay tribute for their late party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, arrive at the Freedom Square in Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A Movement For Democratic Change (MDC T) supporter sheds tears as the hearse containing the casket of the late party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, arrive at the Freedom Square in Harare, Zimbabwe, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Thousands of mourners packed central Harare to bid farewell to Zimbabwe's former prime minister and opposition figurehead Morgan Tsvangirai, who recently died of colon cancer aged 65, as documented by epa on Monday.

A hearse carrying the mortal remains of Tsvangirai, who died on Feb. 14, made its way through huge crowds supporters who had gathered in the capital's Freedom Square to catch a glimpse of the funeral procession.