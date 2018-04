Jenna Bush, (L) wipes away tears as granddaughters gather to speak during a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, USA, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/David J. Phillip /POOL

The motorcade carrying former first lady Barbara Bush's body is seen along Memorial Drive in Houston, Texas, USA, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON M. SPRECHER

Former US President George H.W. Bush exits the funeral of his late wife, Barbara Bush, followed by his daughter-in-law, former first lady Laura Bush, and former US President George W. Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, USA, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jack Gruber/POOL

Mourners paid their final respects to a former first lady of the United States, Barbara Bush, at her funeral service Saturday in Houston, Texas.

Bush, who was the wife of the 41st US president, George H.W. Bush, and the mother of the 43rd president, George W. Bush, died Tuesday at the age of 92 in that Texas city.