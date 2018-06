A police officer runs beside a pyroclastic flow from the Volcan del Fuego west of Guatemala City on June 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

General view of the ash-covered destruction after the June 3, 2018, eruption of the Fuego volcano, at the San Miguel Los Lotes hamlet in Guatemala on June 4. EFE-EPA/ESTEBAN BIBA

A woman weeps on June 4, 2018, over the coffin of her young daughter, who died in the eruption of Guatemala's Volcan del Fuego volcano. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Grief, mourning and unease reign in Guatemala one day after the violent eruption of the Volcan del Fuego volcano, which has killed 62 people and affected more than 1.7 million.

President Jimmy Morales, accompanied by first lady Patricia Marroquin, on Monday made a tour of the community of El Rodeo in southern Escuintla province, one of the areas hardest hit by the eruption, with its subsequent ashfall and pyroclastic flows.