A Kashmiri man rides his bicycle near closed a market during restrictions in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stops a Kashmiri man near a temporary barricade during restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during restrictions in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian authorities Sunday imposed restrictions on movement and telephone connections following the death of two young people in army gunfire in the Kashmir Valley in northern India where separatists have called for a total strike.

The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir state - Syed Abdul Rashid, told EFE that "restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people in the jurisdiction of seven police zones as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order."