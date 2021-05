A 4 May 2021 photo of the entrance to Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/Raul Martinez/File

A 4 May 2021 photo of a flight check-in area at the Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/Raul Martinez/File

A 4 May 2021 photo of the vaccionation center set up at Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/Raul Martinez/File

Several vehicles roll onto the parking lot of the Carrasco International Airport outside Uruguay's capital, although none of their occupants have a flight to catch.

Instead, one of the passengers of an SUV and another riding in a small car have arrived at the country's main air terminal to receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.