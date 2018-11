Sao Paulo, Nov. 15, 2018: Brands Movin and Manui Brasil on Thursday here kicked off Brasil Eco Fashion Week 2018, one of the main events for ecological fashion in Latin America. EPA/EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Sao Paulo, Nov. 15, 2018: Brands Movin and Manui Brasil on Thursday here kicked off Brasil Eco Fashion Week 2018, one of the main events for ecological fashion in Latin America. EPA/EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Brands Movin and Manui Brasil on Thursday here kicked off Brasil Eco Fashion Week 2018, one of the main events for ecological fashion in Latin America.

While Movin delivered a collection in which the sober colors - black, dark blue and brown - predominated, Manui Brasil opted for shades that suggest the coolness of the approaching Brazilian summer: yellow, lilac, light blue and pure white.