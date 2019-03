People use makeshift boats to navigate the flooded areas after the passage of the cyclone Idai in Matarara, Sussudenga district, Manica province, central Mozambique, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

People walk on muddy roads after the passage of the cyclone Idai in Matarara, Sussudenga district, Manica province, central Mozambique, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

People recover their belongings after the passage of the cyclone Idai in Matarara, Sussudenga district, Manica province, central Mozambique, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

A woman with her child washes their clothes after the passage of the cyclone Idai in Matarara, Sussudenga district, Manica province, central Mozambique, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

Women carrying their children with their scarce belongings after the passage of the cyclone Idai in Matarara, Sussudenga district, Manica province, central Mozambique, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

Women carrying their children with their scarce belongings after the passage of the cyclone Idai in Matarara, Sussudenga district, Manica province, central Mozambique, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

People cross flooded roads after the passage of the cyclone Idai in Matarara, Sussudenga district, Manica province, central Mozambique, Mar. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

A member of Mozambique's parliament who hails from the city of Beira told EFE Wednesday that he was shocked by the destruction Cyclone Idai caused in his hometown on the Indian Ocean.

Juliano Picardo said that the Category 4 cyclone, which slammed into Beira last Thursday and is blamed so far for more than 200 deaths in Mozambique, left the country's fourth-largest city in ruins.