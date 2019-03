Inhabitants of Chiluvi, a village in central Mozambique, walk along a flooded and muddy street after Cyclone Idai and Floods that hit the region, in Nhamatanda, Mozambique, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE CATUEIRA

The death toll in the powerful tropical cyclone that struck Mozambique last week could rise to 1,000, the African country's president said on Monday.

Last week, Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique and moved on into Malawi and Zimbabwe, leaving - according to initial reports - nearly 200 people dead across the three countries.