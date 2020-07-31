Kathmandu, Jul 31 (efe-epa)- The government of Nepal on Friday announced the reopening of Mt. Everest and 414 other peaks in the Himalayan mountain range for mountaineers, after a four-month closure due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Tents stand in the Everest Base Camp of the mountaineers in Nepal, 07 April 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Balazs Mohai/HUNGARY OUT
Nepalese Sherpas, who work as mountain guides, gather at the Seven Summit Trekking office after in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 March 2020, after the government announced shutting down all the mountain expeditions due to the Covid-19 crisis. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
An empty mountain gear shop in Thamel, a major tourist hub in Kathmandu, Nepal, 17 March 2020, days after the government temporarily canceled all climbing permits for Mount Everest due to the coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
