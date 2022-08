Journalist Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquin arrives at the courthouse in Guatemala City on 29 July 2022 following his arrest. EFE/Esteban Biba

After surviving a grenade attack, an abduction and multiple episodes of official harassment, Guatemalan journalist Jose Ruben Zamora Marroquin finds himself behind bars on the orders of a prosecutor labeled corrupt by the United States.

Tuesday marked a fifth day in custody for Zamora, who 14 months ago accepted from King Felipe VI a King of Spain International Journalism Prize on behalf of his newspaper, El Periodico.