Local residents retrieve their belongings on July 11, 2019, hours after a mudslide hit the central Mexican town of Santo Tomas Chautla, Puebla state. The mudslide killed at least seven people - three adults and four minors. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Seven people - three adults and four minors - died when part of a hillside collapsed in central Mexico due to heavy rainfall, local authorities said Thursday.

"Based on preliminary reports, seven bodies without vital signs have been recovered corresponding to three adults and four children; additionally, medical units have transferred two rescued minors to Hospital del Sur," the Puebla state government said in a bulletin.