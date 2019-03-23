A supporter of US President Donald Trump puts up signs outside the Justice Department in Washington on Friday, March 22. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump prepares to speak to the media as he departs the White House on Friday, March 22. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Special Counsel Robert Mueller does not plan to file any additional charges in connection with his probe of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and possible coordination between the Kremlin and Donald Trump's campaign, a senior Justice Department official told EFE Friday.

The probe, which began in May 2017, has spawned multiple criminal indictments of figures close to the billionaire-turned-president, including Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and one-time campaign manager, Paul Manafort.