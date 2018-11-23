Uruguayan ex-President Jose Mujica said here Thursday that his country and Peru both understand the importance of the right of asylum and that a little patience is needed to assess the asylum request of Peruvian former head of state Alan Garcia.
Garcia entered Uruguay's embassy in Lima and asked for diplomatic asylum on Saturday, hours after a Peruvian court granted a request from prosecutors to bar him from leaving the country for 18 months as authorities investigate a charge that he took bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.