Uruguayan ex-President Jose Mujica speaks to reporters on Nov. 22, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Mujica said both Uruguay and Peru understand the importance of the right of asylum and that some patience is needed to clarify the legal situation of Peruvian former head of state Alan Garcia, who entered Uruguay's embassy in Lima to ask for diplomatic asylum on Nov. 17, hours after a Peruvian court granted a request from prosecutors to bar him from leaving the country for 18 months as authorities investigate a charge that he took bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Uruguayan ex-President Jose Mujica gives a press conference on Nov. 22, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Mujica said both Uruguay and Peru understand the importance of the right of asylum and that some patience is needed to clarify the legal situation of Peruvian former head of state Alan Garcia, who entered Uruguay's embassy in Lima to ask for diplomatic asylum on Nov. 17, hours after a Peruvian court granted a request from prosecutors to bar him from leaving the country for 18 months as authorities investigate a charge that he took bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguayan ex-President Jose Mujica said here Thursday that his country and Peru both understand the importance of the right of asylum and that a little patience is needed to assess the asylum request of Peruvian former head of state Alan Garcia.

Garcia entered Uruguay's embassy in Lima and asked for diplomatic asylum on Saturday, hours after a Peruvian court granted a request from prosecutors to bar him from leaving the country for 18 months as authorities investigate a charge that he took bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.