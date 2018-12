Nobel Peace Prize 2018 laureates Dr. Denis Mukwege (L) and Nadia Murad (C) attend the Nobel outdoor concert in front of Oslo Town hall, Oslo, norway, Dec 09 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE NORWAY OUT

Nadia Murad (front-L) and Denis Mukwege (front-R) pose for a photo with the Norwegian Nobel PeacePrize commitee (L-R back): Anne Enger, Thorbjorn Jagland, Henrik Syse, Asle Toje og Berit Reiss Andersen.), after the press conference with the 2018 Nobel Laureate at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Dec 09 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE NORWAY OUT

Nobel Peace Prize 2018 laureate? Nadia Murad (L) and Denis Mukwege (R), during the press conference at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Dec 09 2018. EPA-EFE/HEIKO JUNGE NORWAY OUT

Congolese gynecologist Denis Mukwege and Iraqi activist Nadia Murad will receive the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize in an official ceremony at the Oslo City Hall on Monday.

Mukwege and Murad were awarded the prize on Friday for their influential campaigns against sexual violence and abuse against women in warzones.