Balinese dancer perform during the opening ceremony of the fifth Our Ocean Conference in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry speaks during the fifth Our Ocean Conference in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesia President Joko Widodo (L) walks with Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) for a meeting during the fifth Our Ocean Conference in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesia President Joko Widodo deliver a speech during the opening ceremony of the fifth Our Ocean Conference in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Head of delegates gather for a group photo after the opening ceremony of the fifth Our Ocean Conference in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Dozens of multinational firms, including Coca-Cola, Donone and Inditex, signed an agreement on the Indonesian island of Bali on Monday to reduce the use of plastics and facilitate recycling.

The announcement was made during the "Our Ocean" conference, inaugurated on Monday by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and former United States Vice President John Kerry.