A hyper-polarized campaign, a victory by the slimmest of margins and allegations of election fraud presaged a rocky road ahead for Pedro Castillo, who was proclaimed Peru's president-elect one year ago.

And the nearly 12 months since the leftist head of state took office have been a veritable whirlwind of instability: with four different Cabinets sworn in, two failed impeachment proceedings attempted in Congress and a pair of corruption investigations now under way.