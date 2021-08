A policeman diverts traffic next to a building that was damaged in rockets attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Taliban stands guard near a vehicle which was used to fire rockets at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Local residents gather near a vehicle which was used to fire rockets at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Taliban stands guard near a vehicle which was used to fire rockets at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 August 2021. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Multiple explosions rocked the capital city of Kabul on Monday, a day before the final withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The blasts were supposedly caused by rockets in the morning, according to several witnesses and footage of the incident released by local media.