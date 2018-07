Patricia Espinosa, sister of murdered photographer Ruben Espinosa, speaks at the Museum of Economics of Mexico City, Mexico, Mar 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

Journalists stage a rally to mark one year since photojournalist Ruben Espinosa was found dead, in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Jul 31, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

The murder of five people, including activist Nadia Vera and photojournalist Ruben Espinosa in July 2015 remains unpunished in a legal process full of irregularities, Mexico's non-governmental Fray Bartolome de las Casas Human Rights Center said Tuesday.

A week before the third anniversary of the multiple homicide committed on Jul. 31, 2015 in Mexico City's Narvarte neighborhood, the NGO highlighted the struggle of the victims' families for justice.