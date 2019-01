The president of the Venezuelans Abroad Foundation, Eduardo Febres Cordero, tells the press in Quito on Jan. 21, 2019, that more than 80 Venezuelans living in Ecuador have been victims of xenophobic aggression after one of their compatriots murdered a pregnant woman. EFE-EPA/Jose Jacome

More than 80 Venezuelans living in Ecuador have been victims of xenophobic aggression after one of their compatriots murdered a pregnant woman, the president of the Venezuelans Abroad Foundation said here Monday.

"They've been stoned and beaten in different cities around the country. Eighty-two people have been attacked and injured," Eduardo Febres Cordero said, blaming the incidents on anger over the murder and some controversial statements by Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno.