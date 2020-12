Activists protest outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, 8 December 2020, to mark the passage of 1,000 days since the still-unpunished assassination of councilor Marielle Franco. The sign reads: "Who ordered Marielle killed?" EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

Activists set off 550 alarm clocks outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, 8 December 2020, to "waken" authorities 1,000 days after the still-unpunished assassination of councilor Marielle Franco. EFE-EPA/Fabio Motta

The failure of Brazil's justice system to convict anyone in the March 14, 2018, assassination of iconic LGBT politician and human rights activist Marielle Franco is a disgrace, her loved ones told Efe.

"To reach 1,000 days without knowing who killed Marielle or having identified the intellectual author of the crime is shameful for Brazil," Franco's widow, architect Monica Benicio, said just weeks after being elected to the Rio de Janeiro city council seat held by her spouse.