Police and the public look on during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 29 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Akmen

Met police during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 29 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Akmen

Participants in costumes arrive at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 29 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Akmen

London's Metropolitan Police launched a murder investigation following the death of a 21-year-old man who was stabbed at the famous Notting Hill Carnival, police said Tuesday.

"At around 20:00hrs on Monday, 29 August officers became aware of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover," the Met said in a statement.