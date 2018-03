A police officer outside the scene of a property where the body of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov was found in New Malden, Britain, Mar. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

Police in the United Kingdom have launched a murder investigation after a Russian businessman was found dead in his home in southwest London, the city's police force said Friday.

Nikolay Glushkov, 68, was a critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin and close friends with oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his UK home in 2013 and was a close associate of Alexander Litvinenko, the ex-spy poisoned with polonium in 2006.