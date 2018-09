Venkateswari Alagendra (2-R), a lawyer for Chilean Felipe Osiadacz and Fernando Candia, who are facing the death penalty in Malaysia for the alleged murder of a man at a hotel, speaks to the media at Kuala Lumpur High Court, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Felipe Osiadacz's girlfriend is seen in front of a courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Venkateswari Alagendra (L), a lawyer for Chilean Felipe Osiadacz and Fernando Candia, who are facing the death penalty in Malaysia for the alleged murder of a man at a hotel, hugs Fernando Candia's mother Maritza Olcay Rivera (R) at Kuala Lumpur High Court, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A court in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday resumed hearings in the trial of two Chileans accused of murder in Malaysia, a crime punishable by death.

After a postponement of six weeks, the prosecution continued with the testimony of three police officials: an emergency operator, a photographer at the scene and a coroner.