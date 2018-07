Four social leaders were murdered in Colombia this week, triggering alarm Thursday and raising fears of a possible resurgence of political attacks.

The four victims were identified as Margarita Estupinan, killed in Tumaco, a municipality in the department of Narino bordering Ecuador, which retains one of the highest rates of violence in the country; Ana Maria Cortes, in Caceres, Antioquia; Felicinda Santamaria, in Quibdo, Choco and Luis Barrios Machado, in Palmar de Varela, Atlantico.