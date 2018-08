The ambassador of Peru in Uruguay, Augusto Arzubiaga, in an interview with EFE at Montevideo's Museum of Pre-Columbian and Indigenous Art (MAPI) concerning the exhibit "Images and Colors of Peru" in Uruguay Aug. 23 2018 EPA-EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

People observe the artwork from the exhibit "Images and Colors of Peru," at the Montevideo's Museum of Pre-Columbian and Indigenous Art (MAPI) Aug. 23 2018 (Uruguay) EPA-EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

Montevideo's Museum of Pre-Columbian and Indigenous Art (MAPI) inaugurated on Thursday the exhibit "Images and Colors of Peru," a sampling of contemporary art from the Andean nation.

"Brought together here are various techniques and styles that allow the Uruguayan public to get an idea of where Peruvian art is coming from and where it's headed," Peru's ambassador to Uruguay, Augusto Arzubiaga, told EFE.