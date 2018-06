A file photograph dated Apr. 15, 2013 showing Pervez Musharraf, former Pakistani President and head of the political party All Pakistan Muslim League, announces his party's manifesto for general elections, in Islamabad, Pakistan. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf stepped down as the chairman of his party on Friday, a week after the country's Supreme Court had banned him from contesting in upcoming general polls.

The court banned him from taking part in the polls, that are are set to be held on Jul. 25, due to his absence from the country.