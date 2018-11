Photo taken on Oct. 13, 2018: Music phenomenon Rosalia is creating a stir in Las Vegas prior to this week's Latin Grammys, where she is nominated in five categories. EPA/EFE/J.P. Gandul/FILE

Music phenomenon Rosalia is creating a stir in Las Vegas prior to this week's Latin Grammys, where she is nominated in five categories.

Her particular fusion of flamenco and the urban genre has made her a notable contender in this year's awards, which are to be presented on Thursday evening at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.