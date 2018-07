An emotional Sir Cliff Richard (R) makes a short statement to the press outside the High Court in London, Britain, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

United Kingdom musician Cliff Richard on Wednesday won a court case against the BBC for infringing his right to privacy by reporting on a police raid at his home in 2014.

The broadcaster had reported that he was being investigated over alleged links to child sex assault claims and had flown a helicopter over his house to film as South Yorkshire police searched it, but the case was archived in 2016 and Richard sued the BBC for invading his privacy.