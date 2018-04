Members of a South Korean Art Troupe have a souvenir picture taken of them outside the Okryukwan Restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL / POOL

South Korean girl group Red Velvet waits for food at the Okryukwan Restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The members of South Korean girl group Red Velvet pose after performing during a performance of the South Korea's art troupe at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL / POOL

Musicians from the two Koreas will perform together Tuesday in a concert in Pyongyang as part of the current rapprochement between both countries which will culminate in the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years on Apr. 27.

It is the second performance in Pyongyang by a delegation of South Korean artists which has traveled to the North with several famous pop groups.