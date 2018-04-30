The Voy X la Paz (I Go for Peace) event, which brought together four Nobel Peace Prize laureates to discuss the importance of working for world peace, culminated Sunday at La Trastienda Club in Montevideo with a show starring dozens of international artists.
The closing show featured prominent Latin American musicians, such as the Argentine Emiliano Brancciari, lead singer of the Uruguayan band No Te Vas a Gustar; the Uruguayans Ruben Rada and Agarrate Catalina; the Argentines Juan Carlos Baglietto, Patricia Sosa , Leon Gieco, among others.