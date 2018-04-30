Uruguayan artist Ruben Rada participates in the closing of the international event 'Voy X la Paz' (I go for the peace) in Montevideo, Uruguay, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Argentinian singer Emiliano Brancciari, of the Uruguayan band 'No te va a gustar', participates in the closing of the international event 'Voy X la Paz' (I go for the peace) in Montevideo, Uruguay, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Argentinian singer Juan Carlos Baglietto participates in the closing of the international event 'Voy X la Paz' (I go for the peace) in Montevideo, Uruguay, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Peace Nobel Laureates (front row L-R) Guatemalan Rigoberta Menchu and Iranian Shirin Ebadi (second row L-R) Polish Lech Walesa and Argentinian Adolfo Perez Esquivel and President of the Foundation for International Democracy, Argentinian Guillermo Whpei (C) participate in the closing of the international event 'Voy X la Paz' (I go for the peace) in Montevideo, Uruguay, 29 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The Voy X la Paz (I Go for Peace) event, which brought together four Nobel Peace Prize laureates to discuss the importance of working for world peace, culminated Sunday at La Trastienda Club in Montevideo with a show starring dozens of international artists.

The closing show featured prominent Latin American musicians, such as the Argentine Emiliano Brancciari, lead singer of the Uruguayan band No Te Vas a Gustar; the Uruguayans Ruben Rada and Agarrate Catalina; the Argentines Juan Carlos Baglietto, Patricia Sosa , Leon Gieco, among others.