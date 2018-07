(FILE) British cave diver Vern Unsworth attends the rescue operations for the youth soccer team and their coach, at the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 30, 2018 (reissued Jul. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

(FILE) British cave diver Vern Unsworth (C) walks next to a Thai soldier and policemen during the ongoing rescue operations for the youth soccer team and their coach, at the Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jun. 30, 2018 (reissued Jul. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

(FILE) Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, Jul. 7, 2017. EPA-EFE/BEN MACMAHON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, apologized on Wednesday to British diver Vernon Unsworth, who helped in the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand, for an offensive tweet against him.

Musk had called Unsworth a "pedo," after the diver had ridiculed a mini-submarine which the entrepreneur offered to provide for the rescue operation.