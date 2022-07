Muslims perform the Tawaf' (circumambulation) ritual around the Kaaba at the Masjidil Haram, Islam's holiest site during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 07 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ASHRAF AMRA

Muslims pray around the Kaaba at the Masjidil Haram, Islam's holiest site during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 07 July 2022. EFE/EPA/ASHRAF AMRA

One million Muslim pilgrims from inside and outside Saudi Arabia started their Hajj pilgrimage on Thursday, an annual event that this year has significantly grown after limiting it to domestic pilgrims for the past two years due to Covid-19 pandemic measures.