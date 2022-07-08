Following two years of subdued celebrations due to the pandemic, Muslim pilgrims returned Friday to Mount Arafat, a granodiorite hill located some 22 kilometers from Mecca, to carry out the second and main day of the Hajj pilgrimage.
Mecca (Saudi Arabia), 08/07/2022.- Muslim Hajj pilgrims climb Gebel Rahmah (Mount of Mercy) where the Prophet Mohamed gave his last sermon, as people congregate on the plains of Arafat, southeast of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 08 July 2022. Saudi Arabia this year is allowing one million Muslims, including some 850,000 from abroad, to make the annual Hajj pilgrimage, for the first time in two years since barring overseas pilgrims in 2020 as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Arabia Saudita, La meca) EFE/EPA/ASHRAF AMRA