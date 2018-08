Muslim Hajj pilgrims pray during the Hajj pilgrimage in the Mount Arafat near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Muslim Hajj pilgrims pray during the Hajj pilgrimage in the Mount Arafat near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Muslim Hajj pilgrims pray during the Hajj pilgrimage in the Mount Arafat near Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Muslim pilgrims mark Day of Arafah outside Mecca on eve of Eid al-Fitr

Scores of white-clad Muslim devotees gathered on the slopes of the sacred Mount Arafat for sunrise on Monday, as part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Monday marks the Day of Arafah, which falls on the 9th day of Dhu al-Hijjah of the lunar Islamic Calendar, and is one of the highlights of the Hajj.